Karachi Kings president, Wasim Akram, lost his cool after his side lost to Multan Sultans by 3 runs in a league match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The defeat was Karachi's fourth in just five PSL outings so far, with three of those have been while chasing. Losing close encounters while chasing clearly took its toll on Akram as the former Pakistan captain kicked a sofa, which was kept in front of him. The moment was captured on live television, and has gone viral on social media.

After being put into bat, Multan, on the back of captain Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten, posted a total of 196/2 in 20 overs.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten 110 off 64, smashing 10 fours and four sixes.

He and Shan Masood added 85 runs for the first wicket, with the latter scoring a quickfire 51 off 33 balls before losing his wicket.

Rizwan then took up the role of the aggressor, hitting boundaries for fun during his 109-run stand with Rilee Rossouw.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In reply, Karachi got off to a flying start with openers Matthew Wade and James Vince as the pair added 75 runs for the opening stand.

Wade was dismissed 20, but Vince continued his onslaught, striking at 220.5 to reach 75 off just 34 balls.

In the end, Karachi fell short by just three runs as captain Imad Wasim's heroic unbeaten 46-run knock from 26 balls went in vain.

They needed five runs from the last delivery but Imad was unable to clear the fence.

With the win, Multan went top of the table with four wins out of five, while Karachi remained on fourth with just one win so far.

Featured Video Of The Day

Is King Kohli The GOAT? For Fans, He's Among The Top