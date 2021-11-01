As VVS Laxman turned 47 on Monday, birthday wishes started pouring in from fans and the cricket fraternity for one of the finest batters to have ever graced the game. Laxman announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012. He is currently a mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad. "134 Tests, 86 ODIs, and 11,119 international runs. Wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," the Board of Control for Cricket in India captioned a picture of Laxman.

134 Tests, 86 ODIs 👍

11,119 international runs 👌



Wishing @VVSLaxman281 - one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AkrCVNT0nv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2021

"Many many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness and success," former India batter Wasim Jaffer captioned a picture on Twitter.

Many many happy returns of the day @VVSLaxman281 wish you lots of happiness and success 🤗🎂 pic.twitter.com/VIAAVvTBLZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 1, 2021

"A reliable batsman on the field and an extremely warm personality off the field. The impact of his words is always valuable. Enjoy speaking Telugu to him and a lovely family man. Wish you a very very special birthday @VVSLaxman281!" Dinesh Karthik also captioned a picture of Laxman.

A reliable batsman on the field and an extremely warm personality off the field. The impact of his words is always valuable.

Enjoy speaking Telugu to him and a lovely family man.

Wish you a very very special birthday @VVSLaxman281! pic.twitter.com/GYnE1mmxYn — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 1, 2021

"Warmest wishes to you on this special day of yours! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 bhai," Team India pacer Ishant Sharma captioned a throwback picture.

Warmest wishes to you on this special day of yours! 🎂🎈



Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 bhai!! pic.twitter.com/lUmcHfGGyn — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 1, 2021

"Happy Birthday to a very very special player and mentor, @VVSLaxman281! Wish you great health and happiness," Team India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted.

Happy Birthday to a very very special player and mentor, @VVSLaxman281 ! Wish you great health and happiness! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 1, 2021

VVS Laxman, who made his India debut in 1996, played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs, scoring 8,781 and 2,338 runs, respectively. He also scored 23 centuries and 66 half-centuries across formats.

Laxman announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012. He is currently a mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise SunRisers Hyderabad.