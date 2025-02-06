The next one month may very well decide Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli's international career, according to a report. India play England in three ODIs starting Thursday, followed by Champions Trophy that begins on February 19. The duo has come under major scrutiny after their flop show with the bat during India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. While Rohit scored just 31 runs in three matches, Kohli only managed 190 runs in nine innings, hitting a solitary century in nine innings. Rohit had missed the first Test due to the birth of his second chile, before opting out of the series decider in Sydney.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI has given head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI selectors led by Ajit Agarkar free-hand to take any call for the betterment of the Indian cricket team.

"The time has come to move forward. Did you see the performance in Border Gavaskar Trophy? Their performance in Ranji trophy? The next two series will be crucial," the report quoted a source as saying

Even Kohli is bound to be under pressure. He too faces acid test in the next one month which includes the Champions Trophy.

The report added that Kohli's future in the Test team is up for the debate. Just like Rohit, if Kohli does not up his game, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, will have a big call to take.

This may even mean that Kohli may not be considered for India's next Test assignment, a five-match Tour of England after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit and Kohli both played a game each for their respective Ranji Trophy teams during the final phase of the group stage.

While Rohit registered scores of 3 and 28 during Mumbai's shock loss to Jammu and Kashmir, Kohli batted just once during Delhi's big win over the Railways. Kohli was clean bowled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan for a score of six.

If Rohit and Kohli don't travel to England, India will play the Test series under a new captain. Jasprit Bumrah is the leading candidate, but his fitness would be key.