Ten years on, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh took to social media to remember and pay tribute to India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory. The duo were part of the team led by MS Dhoni, which defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011. It was India's second ODI World Cup trophy, after the 1983 victory. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag shared a team celebration photo with the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium, and he captioned it as, "April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime. #TeamIndia".

Meanwhile, Yuvraj posted a video on Twitter and wrote, "April 2, 2011 - a day when history was created! We wanted to win the WC for India & for the master @sachin_rt who carried the nation's expectations over decades! Indebted to be able to represent India & bring glory to our nation #AlwaysBleedBlue #WC2011 @ICC @BCCI".

In the video, Yuvraj revealed that Team India wanted to win the World Cup trophy for Sachin.

"The whole team wanted to win the World Cup so badly, specially for Sachin because it was his last World Cup. We also wanted to win in India, something which wasn't done before," he said.

During the 2011 World Cup, India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets.

In reply to Sri Lanka's score, the hosts reached 277 for four in 48.2 overs, with Dhoni hitting the winning six. Yuvraj was also unbeaten for India, setting a crucial winning partnership with Dhoni and contributing 21 runs to the chase.

The all-rounder also put in a good bowling display, taking the wickets of Kumar Sangakkara and Thilan Samaraweera. He was named the Player of the Tournament for his performances with the bat and ball.

Sehwag, on the other hand, had a disappointing outing in the final, scoring a two-ball duck as an opener.

Since the win in 2011, there have been two more World Cups held in 2015 and 2019 respectively, with Australia and England coming out on top respectively.

During the recent World Cup in 2019, Virat Kohli led India to a semi-final finish, losing to runners-up New Zealand.