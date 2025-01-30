Fans turned up in huge numbers at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as India star Virat Kohli made his domestic cricket comeback. It was a return after 12 years for Kohli, who without a surprise hogged immense limelight on the opening day of Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways. Multiple videos are going viral on social media involving Kohli and one of them has the fans demanding the star to be given the task of bowling. The fans could not see the batting of Kohli on the opening day as Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and opted to bowl. Railways were bundled out for 241 and Delhi reached 41 for 1 in reply at stumps.

As the fans were eagerly waiting to see Kohli in batting, they demanded him to roll his arms over. Kohli, who was fielding in the slips, didn't react to it as he was busy encouraging his bowlers.

Upendra Yadav negated Delhi's early advantage with a resolute 95 to steer Uttar Pradesh to 241 on day one of their Ranji Trophy tie dominated by Virat Kohli's grand return to domestic red-ball cricket after 12 years.

The pace trio of Navdeep Saini, Siddhant Sharma and Money Grewal exploited the early morning conditions to reduce Railways to 66 for five in the first session before Upendra and veteran spinner Karn Sharma (50 off 105) forged a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Kohli's towering presence on the field fired up players on both sides with an unprecedented fan attendance adding to the intensity.

With more than 12,000 people in the stands for a Ranji Trophy game that would be otherwise played in front of empty stands, Upendra made a big impact after the fine show by Delhi pacers.

(With PTI Inputs)