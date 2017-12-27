Virat Kohli's Special Guest At Mumbai Reception Is Sri Lankan Cricket's Super Fan

Some of India's biggest names assembled for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Industry titans, cricket legends and Bollywood icons attended Virushka's second reception, which capped off the wedding festivities that saw the couple tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11. While close friends and family were part of the Delhi reception, the couple's colleagues and contemporaries made it to the Mumbai event. However, there was one special guest who clearly stood out amid the galaxy of superstars. Gayan Senanayake, Sri Lankan cricket's super fan, was part of the exclusive guest list. Gayan is an ardent fan of Kohli, who he met for the first time during the U-19 World Cup in 2007. According to him, Kohli has been in touch with him whenever India and Sri Lanka have played since then. Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Munaf Patel also posed for photos with Gayan at the reception.
Srilankan big cricket fan Gayan Senanayake at the Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai. Gayan says his best friend is Kohli. #Virushka #Cricket #Respect #Lka pic.twitter.com/gmcoVgA2Rn— Manjula Basnayake (@BasnayakeM) December 26, 2017
At the reception among the attendees also included people from the sports world and was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more, while Bollywood bigwigs such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, Music Maestro A.R. Rahman were present.
While Anushka seen in side slick hair with cascading curls and nude lips to go with the elegant vibe of her ensemble and wearing a Sabyasachi creation - a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.
Hubby Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.
(With inputs from IANS)