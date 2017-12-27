Virat Kohli's Special Guest At Mumbai Reception Is Sri Lankan Cricket's Super Fan

Some of India's biggest names assembled for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Industry titans, cricket legends and Bollywood icons attended Virushka's second reception, which capped off the wedding festivities that saw the couple tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11. While close friends and family were part of the Delhi reception, the couple's colleagues and contemporaries made it to the Mumbai event. However, there was one special guest who clearly stood out amid the galaxy of superstars. Gayan Senanayake, Sri Lankan cricket's super fan, was part of the exclusive guest list. Gayan is an ardent fan of Kohli, who he met for the first time during the U-19 World Cup in 2007. According to him, Kohli has been in touch with him whenever India and Sri Lanka have played since then. Sachin Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Munaf Patel also posed for photos with Gayan at the reception.