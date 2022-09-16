Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters to grace the game of cricket, but he makes sure to follow other sports. He is known to be a passionate football fan, and on Friday, he also showed his love for basketball. Kohli shared a selfie on his Instagram stories where he is seen donning a cap of the NBA team Chicago Bulls. "90s bulls anyone? (sic)" he captioned the photo, referring to the team's greatest era. Led by the inimitable Michael Jordan, the Bulls won six Championship titles in the 1990s. That Bulls team is considered one of the greatest ever.

Virat Kohli shared a picture on his Instagram stories.

Apart from Jordan, the team also comprised the likes of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman among others and were coached by the legendary Phil Jackson.

The era of dominance of the Chicago Bulls in the '90s was well documented in the series 'The Last Dance'.

Kohli returned to action recently in the Asia Cup after a month-long break from cricket.

Having battled poor form for a lengthy period, Kohli put on a brilliant display in the competition, even as India exited in the Super 4 stage after defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Kohli hit two half-centuries and then scored his maiden T20I century in the match against Afghanistan.

It was his first international ton since November 2019 and the relief was there for all to see.

Kohli will want to continue in similar vein as India build up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, which begins next month in Australia.

The star batter will be in action in the three-match T20I series against Australia which begins on Tuesday and the three-match T20I series against South Africa to follow.