The danger seems to have been averted but former India cricketer Vinod Kambli isn't fully ready to be discharged from the hospital. The cricketer had to be admitted to a hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated. The former India star is said to be doing 'fine' now. His friend Marcus Couto has shared important updates from the hospital. While Kambli is better at present, Couto has asked the hospital to keep the former cricketer in the hospital for about a month, especially as someone else has promised to take care of his medical bills.

"Kambli is doing fine now. He is suffering from a urinary infection and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. I met him at the hospital today," Couto told the Times of India from Mumbai.

"I told them to treat him at the hospital for a month since he has many health issues. Since someone is ready to spend money on his treatment, why not?" Couto added.

"We always had a cricketing image of sir (Vinod Kambli) in our mind. So, it inspired us that sir needs us and so, the entire team decide to do something for sir. He keeps telling us about his good memories," a doctor at the Akruti Hospital said.

Kambli also thanked the medical team at the hospital for 'keeping him alive'.

"It is because the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them," he said.

VIDEO | "It is because the doctor here that I am alive... All I would say is that I will do whatever sir (referring to the doctor) asks me to. People will see the inspiration that I'll give them..." said Vinod Kambli.



(Full video is available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/ZCpP8OUvfD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2024

The 52-year-old was brought to the hospital by one of his fans who is also the owner of the hospital in Bhiwandi's Kalher area in Thane. The exact reasons for his hospitalisation isn't yet known.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, made his first public appearance in a while when he attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at the Shivaji Park, alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

