Bengal's women's cricket team made history on Monday by completing the highest successful run chase in women's One-Day Cricket. They achieved this during the Senior Women's Trophy 2024 match against Haryana at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. It is a record in List-A women's cricket. Bengal players chased 390 and surpassed the previous record held by Northern Districts, who had chased down 309 runs against Canterbury in a 2019 New Zealand domestic match. On the international stage, Sri Lanka previously held the record with their chase of 305 runs against South Africa earlier this year. The highest domestic one-day score before Bengal's triumph was 356/4, set by Railways against Chandigarh in 2021.

In this match, Bengal, led by "Player of the Match" Tanusree Sarkar made 113 off 83 balls which included 20 fours, was pivotal to Bengal's success. They achieved the target with five balls to spare, securing their place in the semi-final.

Record Alert!



Bengal have achieved the highest successful run chase in Women's List A cricket history, chasing down 390 against Haryana in the Quarter Final at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot



Scorecard

Haryana, after being put into bat, posted a formidable total of 389/5, thanks largely to Shafali Verma's explosive 197 off 115 deliveries. Verma, who has been overlooked for India's shorter formats, demonstrated her prowess with an innings that featured 22 fours and 11 sixes. This was her second century of the tournament, following her 139 off 98 balls against Uttar Pradesh.

Super Shafali



Watch snippets of Haryana captain Shafali Verma's blistering knock against Bengal in Quarter Final 4 of the Senior Women's One Day Trophy



Scorecard

Verma's innings was bolstered by a 173-run opening partnership with Reema Sisodia, who contributed 58 runs. Even after Verma's departure in the 39th over, Haryana maintained their momentum with valuable contributions from Triveni Vasistha (46) and Sonia Mendhiya (61).

Bengal's reply was swift and decisive, with openers Dhara Gujjar and Sasthi Mondal laying a solid foundation by bringing up the team's 100 runs in just nine overs. Gujjar scored a quickfire 69 off 49 balls, while Mondal added 52 off 29 balls. Sarkar, batting at No. 3, played a crucial role, not only with the bat but also with the ball, taking 3/56 by dismissing Reema Sisodia, Diya Yadav, and Vasistha with her medium-pace.

Wicket-keeper Priyanka Bala's unbeaten 88 off 81 balls and Prativa Rana's 28 off 26 balls further ensured that Bengal maintained the required run rate, ultimately leading them to a historic victory.

