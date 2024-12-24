Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian was on Monday added to India's squad for the remaining two Tests in Australia as a replacement for the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin. "The Men's Selection Committee has named all-rounder Tanush Kotian as an addition to India's squad for the fourth and fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a statement. The 26-year-old Kotian, who was part of India A's tour of Australia, has also been added as a cover for Washington Sundar.

"Kotian has been added as a safety net and to keep the squad number intact for the last two games. He only comes into the picture if either among Washy or Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets injured," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Kotian, who is currently in Ahmedabad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is expected to leave Mumbai on Tuesday and will reach Melbourne before the start of the Boxing Day Test. The bowling all-rounder picked two wickets and scored an unbeaten 39 for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Hyderabad on Monday.

Kotian has fond memories of the Melbourne Cricket Ground where he scored 44 batting at No. 8 for India A and looked the part. Kotian has played 33 first-class matches, taking 101 wickets at an average of 25.70.

In addition to his bowling achievements, Kotian has three five-wicket hauls and has scored two centuries and 13 half-centuries.

He also played a pivotal role in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2023-24 triumph. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding all-round performance, which included 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and 29 wickets at an average of 16.96.

Originally, Axar Patel was supposed to be summoned to Australia but as per sources, the left-arm spinner had sought a break after the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a family commitment.

Kotian has been added to the squad following Ashwin's surprise retirement from international cricket following the drawn Test in Brisbane. The 38-year-old ended his glorious career as the second-highest wicket-taker for India behind Anil Kumble.