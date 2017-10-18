 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Trolled For Twitter Silence On Anil Kumble's Birthday

Updated: 18 October 2017 13:48 IST

Kumble had stepped down as Team India coach in June this year, shortly after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli Trolled For Twitter Silence On Anil Kumble's Birthday
Kumble quit as India coach saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) found itself at the centre of a controversy after its social media team put out a birthday wish for legendary cricketer Anil Kumble describing him as just a 'former bowler'. The cricket board quickly deleted the message for record Test wicket-taker after irate fans took offence. Not just the BCCI, but captain Virat Kohli too was on fans' radar after he did not greet the former India coach on his 47th birthday. While there is a possibility of Kohli having conveyed his wishes to Kumble in a more personal manner, fans questioned the Delhi batsman's silence especially since he had tweeted on the same day last year.

Unlike Kohli, most of his teammates took to Twitter to pour in their wishes for Jumbo.

Kumble had stepped down as Team India coach in June this year, shortly after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The differences between him and Kohli were the main reason for the former resigning, when he quit saying his relationship with Kohli was 'untenable'.

It was reported that BCCI officials tried to salvage ties between Kumble and Kohli, but that the relationship was beyond repair.

Kumble, who played for India for 17 years, has never commented publicly on the matter. Shastri was since been appointed coach of the Indian side.

Topics : Anil Kumble Virat Kohli India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Indian Cricket Board Refers To Anil Kumble As Just 'Former Bowler', Gets Criticised
Indian Cricket Board Refers To Anil Kumble As Just 'Former Bowler', Gets Criticised
On Anil Kumble's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Calls Him India's Greatest 'Dhan'
On Anil Kumble's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Calls Him India's Greatest 'Dhan'
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.