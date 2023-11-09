Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh poked fun at India batter Virat Kohli. During a recent interview, Yuvraj stated that Kohli thinks about himself that he is Cristiano Ronaldo but he is not. Both Yuvraj and Kohli have played together for India in the past. While Yuvraj called time on his international cricket career in 2019, Kohli continues to be a part of the side. Besides being renowned cricketers, both of them are also good players of football and Yuvraj thinks that he is better than Kohli in that sport.

"Meri aur Virat ki bahut badi ladai hui hai football mein, meri [Ashish] Nehra ke saath bahut badi ladai hui hai football mein, Viru [Sehwag] ke saath, toh vo ho jaata hai. [Me and Virat have fought during football. I have also had fights with Nehra and Sehwag]" said Yuvraj on TRS podcast.

When asked by the host: "Is Virat Kohli an amazing footballer?"

"Usko (Virat Kohli) lagta hai," said Yuvraj.

"Hai skilll, par mere andar usse jyada hai. Vo faadu batsman hai, footballer mai better hoon. He thinks he is Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is not. In his cricket, he is (Cristiano Ronaldo). [Kohli thinks he is a very good footballer. He has skills, but I am better than him in football]," he added.

In the same interview, Yuvraj also revealed his equation with Kohli.

Yuvraj was one of the few Indian players who welcomed Kohli with open arms during the early stage of his career. Both stars seem to share a deep bond, and often wish each other on birthdays through social media. However, Yuvraj revealed that he doesn't disturb Kohli because the latter is very busy.

"Not really. I don't disturb him as he is busy. Young Virat Kohli's name was Cheeku. Today's Cheeku is Virat Kohli, there's a big difference," the former India all-rounder said.