 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri's Tweets Recognised As Golden Tweets By Twitter India

Updated: 05 December 2018 14:58 IST

Virat Kohli's tweet of a picture with wife Anushka Sharma emerged as the most liked tweet of 2018 with 215,000 likes and counting.

Virat Kohli, Sunil Chhetri
Virat Kohli's picture with Anushka Sharma on Karva Chauth emerged as most liked Tweet of 2018. © Twitter

Virat Kohli's tweet featuring a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of Karva Chauth, with over 215 thousand likes and still counting, emerged as the most liked Tweet of 2018. Along with Virat Kohli's tweet, Sunil Chhetri's Twitter post of a heartfelt plea to fans to go watch India football matches in the stadiums earned him the most retweeted tweet from India in 2018 -- making the both of them the "Golden Tweets", Twitter India announced on Wednesday. The video, in which Sunil Chhetri had urged the fans to watch the Indian national team play, was retweeted almost 60 thousand times.

Following Sunil Chhetri's plea, thousands had rushed to watch India's match against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup 2018, resulting in the tickets being sold out. Eventually, India went on to win the Intercontinental Cup.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) theme song 'Whistle Podu' and the hashtag IPL 2018 made their way to the top 10 hashtags on Indian Twitter in 2018.

With 2018 being their comeback year, CSK had the crowd chanting #WhistlePodu as they made the dash for the coveted IPL 2018 trophy.

As for IPL 2018, it continued to be one of the major topics of discussion among fans. Even more so, special Twitter emojis for all the eight franchises were made.

As far as the most influential moments on Twitter in 2018 are concerned, IPL 2018, WhistlePodu and Asian Games 2018 emerged winners in sports.

Hima Das had claimed silver in the women's 400 metres race, PV Sindhu had also claimed a historic silver in the women's singles event and Bajrang Punia had won his maiden Asian Games gold.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli India Sunil Chhetri Football Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli had posted a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Karva Chauth
  • Sunil Chhetri had urged the fans to watch the Indian national team play
  • Sunil Chhetri's tweet was retweeted almost 60 thousand times
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes India
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes India's Rich List For Sportspersons In 2018
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Gets Warning From Six-Year-Old Australian Leg-Spinner Archie Schiller Ahead Of Boxing Day Test
India-Australia Test Series Will See
India-Australia Test Series Will See 'Swami Army' In Full Voice
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Says India Looking To Correct Mistakes From Past Australia Tours
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Announce Their Teams For Adelaide Test
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine Announce Their Teams For Adelaide Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.