 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Sab Din Mehr Hain": Virat Kohli Responds To Yuvraj Singh's "Yeh Bhi Din They" Tweet

Updated: 07 November 2019 10:23 IST

Fans loved Virat Kohli's response to Yuvraj Singh with one of them saying, "Virat is so spiritually inclined that anything he says now sounds like Guru's words".

"Sab Din Mehr Hain": Virat Kohli Responds To Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh shared a throwback picture with Virat Kohli. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday, took some time out to thank his fans and former teammates for wishing him well on his birthday. While Virat Kohli was celebrating his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan, fans and cricketers had poured in their wishes for the India captain. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had shared a throwback picture with Virat Kohli on Twitter and said, "Yeh bhi din they ! Aur ek aaj ka din hai ! Jahan bhi ho khush raho , God bless you always ! Happy birthday @imVkohli".

In response, Virat Kohli tweeted, "Uparwaale ke diye sab din mehr hain paji. Rab rakha. Lots of love to you always".

Fans were eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's response on Yuvraj Singh's tweet ever since the latter posted the tweet.

One of the fans said, "And the way he responded shows how much he respects yuvi".

Another fan said, "Virat is so spiritually inclined that anything he says now sounds like Guru's words!!"

Kohli has currently taken a break from international cricket which saw his opting out of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh. In his absence Rohit Sharma is leading Team India as they gear up for a crucial contest in Rajkot later in the day.

Kohli will return to lead India in the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting from November 14 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The final match, which will be the first day-night Test hosted by India, will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Fans loved Virat Kohli's response to Yuvraj Singh
  • One of the fans said, Virat Kohli has turned spiritual
  • Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday
Related Articles
"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday
"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant's Message For Virat Kohli Invites Jokes On Twitter
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli With Hilarious Replies
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.