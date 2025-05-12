The time is running out for the selectors as they need to pick a squad for India's upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series, which will kick-start in June, has already given a lot of headache to the selection committee as India skipper Rohit Sharma announced retirement from the Tests. Following this, many reports emerged stating star batter Virat Kohli is also looking to hang his boots in the longest format. Amid all the selection chaos, former England skipper Michael Vaughan came up with a bold suggestion for the Indian management.

With Rohit's sudden departure, the Indian team is looking for a new leader. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan wrote that if he had the power then he would have appointed Kohli as the captain of India for the England Tests.

"If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour," Vaughan wrote on X.

Days after India captain Rohit decided to end his Test career, ESPNcricinfo reported that Kohli communicated to BCCI about his intention to retire from the format. With India set to tour England for a five-Test series very soon, the BCCI has reportedly urged the player to reconsider his decision. The player, however, is yet to communicate his final decision to the board.

Earlier on Sunday, former India batter Mohammed Kaif also urged Kohli to reconsider his decision as reports of his Test retirement loom large.

"Virat Kohli, India's Babbar Sher wants to relax. He is thinking about retirement. I think he should go to England, prove his point and end his career on a high note. Because of the work he did in the T20 World Cup, he should end his career on a good note. Is he thinking about retirement out of helplessness? Because there is one kind of delivery that has been troubling him for many years. The ball bowled outside the off stump," Kaif said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

If Virat indeed retires, it would mark the end of an illustrious Test career of 14 years, during which he made 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries.

He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having won 40 out of 68 Tests with the armband.