Delhi Capitals' (DC) Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return to India even if the currently-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season resumes. In fact, most of the top Australian cricketer's are likely to skip the IPL , which was suspended for a week on Friday amid escalating regional tensions between India and Pakistan. Sources close to the BCCI told NDTV on Sunday that the IPL could restart as early as May 16, with the final likely to be shifted from May 25 to May 30.

Top Australian cricketers landed in their respective cities following the IPL suspension. Starc, along with his wife Alyssa Healy, touched down in Sydney, where he refused to speak to the local media on the matter.

However, Starc's manager later told Australia's Nine News that he might not return to India if the tournament resumes.

According to The Age, Cricket Australia (CA) will support its players if they decide not to return for the resumption of the IPL.

Starc is not the only Australian cricketer whose IPL participation is in question. Pat Cummins and Travis Head, whose team Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of playoff contention, may opt to remain in Australia to prepare for the WTC final at Lord's starting June 11.

Adding to the uncertainty is the logistical challenge of bringing back overseas players and support staff who left India within 24 hours of the suspension.

Most of the New Zealand contingent has already returned home, while Cricket South Africa is yet to decide whether its players can extend their stay beyond the May 25 NOC deadline. The CSA board is expected to deliberate on this on Sunday, with player safety being paramount.

For teams like RCB, this disruption has brought both complications and a silver lining. Captain Rajat Patidar, who sustained a finger injury while fielding against CSK, was set to miss two matches. The unscheduled break has now given him a valuable window for recovery. RCB is managing his rehab conservatively, eyeing his availability for the playoffs and potentially the upcoming India A tour of England.

(With IANS Inputs)