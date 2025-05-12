The Indian cricket team looks set to begin a new phase in the longest format, as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee sits down to pick players for the England tour, possibly without both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While the Hitman's exit from the longest format has been confirmed, suspense remains over whether the BCCI would succeed in getting Virat to change his mind. Nevertheless, the selection committee is set to pick the India A squad this week, while the India senior squad for the tour is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign now expected to conclude on May 30, instead of May 25, the situation has become a little tricky for the selectors. But, as per a report in Cricbuzz, the intent remains clear - pick players from teams whose IPL campaigns are more likely to conclude with the league stage.

Players to be picked for the India A squad:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, as India A captain. Tanush Kotian, Baba Indrajith, Akash Deep, Karun Nair, among other stars who are under the BCCI's watch for the tour. Some of these players could be pushed to the senior squad, based on the level of performance they show.

Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy are also expected to be picked for the India A squad, but would later be added to the senior side.

Players to be picked for India's senior squad:

Shardul Thakur is highly likely to make his return to the national team in the whites, having impressed in the Ranji Trophy campaign. His skillset also makes him an asset, especially in seam-friendly English conditions.

With Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant set to be the two wicket-keepers for the Test assignment against England, Ishan Kishan is unlikely to be picked despite making a return to the BCCI central contracts.

Shreyas Iyer is another name that is garnering a lot of attention. While he wasn't in the scheme of things initially, Virat Kohli's potential retirement could force the selection committee to hand him a recall.

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most prominent IPL names to have been linked with a Test call-up. He is seen by many as the best-placed batter to fill the Rohit Sharma void.

Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal are also expected to be picked, while Khaleel Ahmed might have to wait for his chance. There remains a question mark on Mohammed Shami's place in the team, too.

Despite potential multiple exits from the team, Sarfaraz Khan isn't likely to be picked for the England tour, as he recently made a return from a lengthy injury.