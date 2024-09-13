Rohit Sharma ended India's 11-year drought for an ICC title, leading the team to a T20 World Cup title earlier this year in June. Rohit was in imperious form throughout the tournament, scoring 251 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.71. During a "This or That" session with Sportskeeda, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was asked to name a player who he would want to bat for his life. Responding to the query, Yuvraj picked India captain Rohit, pointing that his batting style is similar to him.

"My batting style, I don't know. Probably a big hitter. Probably Rohit Sharma," Yuvraj told Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrive in Chennai on Friday and began its preparations for the 1st Test against Bangladesh.

Star players Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kl Rhul were spotted boarding the team bus at the airport.

Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli also landed in Chennai during the early hours of Friday. Kohli came directly from London after spending quality time with his family.

Pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal received maiden call-ups, while dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has returned to Test cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022.

Notably, Virat Kohli will also return to Test format for the first time since featuring for India during the South Africa tour in January this year. He missed out on India's home Test series against England due to the birth of his son Akaay.

Since then, he has gone through an underwhelming T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka tour and will be keen to return to find his rich vein of form.

The two-match series between India and Bangladesh will kick off on September 19 in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the second long-format game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur. In his first Test assignment, head coach Gautam Gambhir will be keen on securing a series win.