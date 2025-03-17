Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday, the ICC said. "Khushdil was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)"," the ICC statement read.

In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of Pakistan's innings, when running between the wickets, Khushdil made inappropriate physical contact with bowler Zakary Foulkes with a high degree of force, which was reckless, negligent and avoidable.

Khushdil admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Wayne Knights and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charge.

For the unversed, Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100 per cent of a player's match fee or up to two Suspension Points.

Under the leadership of new T20I captain Salman Agha, Pakistan had a miserable start as they lost to the hosts by nine wickets after bundling out for 91 in the series opener. New Zealand comfortably chased the target in 10.1 overs as Tim Siefert and Finn Allen scored 44 and 29 not out to steer the side over the line.

Advertisement

After the loss, Salman said his side was not up to the mark and will regroup ahead of the second T20I in Dunedin on Tuesday.

"It was difficult, we weren't up to the mark, but we need to regather (ahead of Dunedin). They bowled really well, in great areas, there was a bit of seam movement as well. We will sit down, have a chat and think about the next game. We had three debutants, the more games they play, they'll learn more. The new ball does a bit in New Zealand, we've good bowlers and we'll look to do well in the next match," the Pakistan skipper had said after the match.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)