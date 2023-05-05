Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain two of the most talked-about celebrity couples in India. While Kohli is a renowned cricketer who has led the Indian national team for a long time, Anushka remains one of the most beloved actors in the country. In his fresh social media post, Kohli shared a beautiful picture with his wife Anushka. As fans went gaga over the couple's latest picture, the caption is enough to understand the 'infinite love' the two share with each other.

With Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to take on Delhi Capitals next, he and Anushka were recently spotted roaming around in the national capital. Their latest picture also seems to have been taken from a restaurant in Delhi.

Virat has been in the headlines for the last few days, ever since the match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants concluded.

It turned out to be a drama-filled encounter, with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clashing with each other after the game, prompting a sanction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli was a busy man all throughout the game, celebrating the dismissal of almost every LSG batter with utmost passion. He was even involved in a few altercations with Lucknow players Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra. After the game, Kohli celebrated the team's win with as much passion. But, soon found himself in the middle of a verbal altercation with LSG mentor Gambhir.

Both Gambhir and Kohli were handed a fine of 100% on their respective match fee while Lucknow pacer Naveen-ul-Haq also being reprimanded with a fine of 50% of match fee.

Since the incident broke out, a lot has been said about Gambhir and Kohli, with former cricketers and experts expressing their opinions on the argument that broke out in Lucknow on Monday.