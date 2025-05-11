The cricketing world saw a bizarre incident on Saturday when United Arab Emirates (UAE) women's team squared off against Qatar in the Women's T20 World Cup, Asia Qualifiers 2025 match. Opting to bat, UAE posted a good score of 192 with openers Esha Rohit Oza (113) and Theertha Satish (74) stitching an unbeaten partnership. However, something very unusual took place after that as the entire UAE team got retired out and gave a target of 193 to Qatar. This was the first time in the history of cricket that all the players of a team got retired out.

The reason behind this 'retire out' tactic of UAE was that the match, which was being played in Bangkok, was under a rain threat. If rain would have played a spoilsport, the points would have been shared between both the teams and to avoid that, UAE used this bizarre tactic to force an early conclusion.

This strategy worked in the favour of UAE as with the ball, they bowled out Qatar for just 29 runs, hence, wrapping up the match with a positive result before the weather could interrupt.

Talking about the match, skipper Esha Rohit Oza scored 113 off 55 balls, along with Theertha Satish, who scored 74 off 42 balls.

None of the Qatar bowlers were able to scalp a wicket but UAE batters ended their innings on their own by getting retired out.

Later in the chase, Qatar could not even inch closer towards the target and got bundled out for just 29. Opener Rizpha Emmanuel was the top-scorer for Qatar with 20 runs.

For UAE, Michelle Botha took three wickets while Katie Thompson took two.

With this victory, UAE have climbed to the top of the points table with two wins in as many games. Thailand are at the second spot with three points in two matches. Currently, Qatar are at the bottom of the table with the loss in their first match.