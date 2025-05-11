The upcoming five-match Test series against England is becoming nothing but a big headache for the Indian selectors. The biggest bomb came in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma's sudden Test retirement, who called time on his career in the longest format after playing 67 matches. Few days later, a report went viral on social media, stating that star India batter Virat Kohli is also contemplating his retirement from Test cricket. As these two shockers were not enough, the selectors have faced yet another blow in form of pacer Mohammed Shami.

According to a report by Times Of India, the injury-prone pacer is not a direct pick for the selectors in India's squad against England. His form and fitness is a big concern as the selectors now need to find a balance in the bowling line-up.

"As of now, Shami isn't an automatic pick. It's been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm. While IPL performances are not usually considered while picking India teams, Shami is struggling to finish his run-up and the ball is not carrying to the wicketkeeper like it used to before his Achilles tendon injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He invariably goes back to the dressing room after a short spell for recovery," BCCI sources told the national daily.

Shami suffered an Achilles tendon injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and was out of action in the entire 2024. He came back on field in the T20I series against England in February 2025. Since then, he has played in the Champions Trophy and is also playing in the ongoing IPL.

The Indian committee is looking to manage pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload as he just got back after recovering from the back injury he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Now, if Shami is also fit to play all the five Tests against England, the selectors will be having a tough time.

"The initial plan was to ensure the team can at least play either of Shami or Bumrah in every Test. However, if Bumrah is rested for a match and Shami struggles to pull through, it will be a big issue. They are trying to understand the problem Shami is facing," the source further stated.