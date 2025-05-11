Just days after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a military conflict between India and Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the first indication over the league's resumption. A number of overseas stars left the country after the tournament had to be paused over security concerns. As per a report, the BCCI and the franchises have started making calls to recall the players, even as the board awaits clearance from the Indian government over the date on which the T20 league can be resumed.

According to ESPNCricinfo, recalling overseas stars for the IPL remains the biggest concern for all 10 franchises. For some teams, a large chunk of players was stopped from leaving the country after an agreement of ceasefire was reached between India and Pakistan. The report also claims that IPL could start around May 15 if all goes as per the plan from here on.

For Gujarat Titans, one of the most in-form teams this season, only two overseas players had left the team -- Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee - but efforts are being made to bring them back now.

A total of 12 League stage matches and four play-off stage matches are yet to be played in the tournament.

A top IPL source, who understands the movement of the broadcaster and production teams, hinted that there is a high possibility that not many venues will lose their share of matches but perhaps the picturesque Dharamsala will be removed from the roster on resumption.

"The broadcasters had initially asked its production unit to stay back in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai only when the military crisis was deepening. But after announcement of ceasefire, the crew has been instructed to stay put in all the original venues.

"So there is a chance that save Dharamsala game, which could be rescheduled elsewhere, venues like Kolkata might retain their matches," the source said.

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway due to the conflict.

With the Dharamsala airport shut, players and support staff of both teams travelled by bus to Jalandhar and then boarded a train to Delhi.

Out of 12 league matches, Ahmedabad is scheduled to host three games while Lucknow and Bengaluru have two matches each to host.

Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur have one match each to conduct.

It is still to be seen if Dharamsala's match resumes from where it stopped or is played from the start again.

The play-offs will be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The iconic Eden gardens was scheduled to host the title clash.

