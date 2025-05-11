As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tries all it can to convince Virat Kohli on continue playing the Test format, the efforts are reportedly not producing the desired outcome. As per a report, Virat Kohli is keen to quit the longest format of the game and has already communicated the same to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee. While a highly influential figure in the Indian cricketing spectrum has reportedly been asked to intervene in the matter, it has also been reported that Kohli doesn't want to change his stance.

As per the Times of India, Kohli was requested to re-evaluate his stance on quitting the Test format, especially after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, but he isn't ready to budge.

The BCCI is said to have spoken to Kohli on the matter, highlighting how important his presence in India's highly inexperienced middle order is, but the batter has made up his mind.

"Kohli had informed the selectors two weeks ago about his desire to quit Tests. They were trying to persuade him to play in the Test series against England. However, he is still firm on his stance. The final call will come close to the selection meeting next week," the paper quoted a source as saying.

Kohli's continuity in the format was questioned after his miserable outing in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, many reckoned that the forthcoming tour of England will be the real Test of the 36-year-old superstar's future in red-ball cricket, a format he loves the most. But a lot seems to have changed over the last 10 days or so.

With Rohit's exit confirmed and Kohli on the brink, another Indian veteran's place in the longest format is under scrutiny. As per the paper, Mohammed Shami's place in India's Test side is under doubt.

"As of now, Shami isn't an automatic pick. It's been months since he has come back to international cricket but he has barely been in rhythm. While IPL performances are not usually considered while picking India teams, Shami is struggling to finish his run-up and the ball is not carrying to the wicketkeeper like it used to before his Achilles tendon injury after the 2023 ODI World Cup. He invariably goes back to the dressing room after a short spell for recovery," BCCI sources told the paper.

The selectors are set to endure a hard time picking the team for the England tour if Kohli's decision remains unaltered.