Team India is all set to take on Bangladesh in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Pune. Despite being the favourites, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to not be complacent as Bangladesh have beaten India three times in the last four ODIs -- twice in a bilateral series in December 2022 and then in the Asia Cup Super Four match recently. Ahead of the match, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim stated that he never sledges Virat Kohli as it only pumps up the star India batter. (ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table)

Speaking to Star Sports, Rahim praised Kohli, calling him a "competitive guy", who always wants to win every match. Rahim stated that he loves facing Kohli and Team India.

"Some batters in the world love sledging and get pumped up by that. So I never sledge him (Virat) because he gets pumped up by that. I always tell my bowlers to get rid of him as early as possible," Rahim told Star Sports.

"Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India," he added.

Kohli has a fantastic record against Bangladesh, scoring 807 runs at an average of 67.25, including four centuries in last 15 ODI matches. However, he has had a shaky record against Bangladesh's star spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

In their head-to-head meetings, Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed Kohli five times in 11 innings. Kohli has managed to score 140 runs in 148 balls off the left-arm spinner so far in ODIs.

Talking about the match, India would certainly want to avoid that banana peel and keep their good run intact in this World Cup.

In the batting front, captain Rohit will look to continue his imperious form while top order batters Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will be eager to score big.

Rohit has been at the forefront of India's domination in the last couple of matches with stunning knocks of 86 against Pakistan and 131 against Afghanistan. India are perched on the top spot in the points table and they would aim to extend their winning run.

(With PTI Inputs)