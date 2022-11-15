Medium pacer Ramandeep Singh rattled Baroda with a hat-trick and powered Punjab to a nine-wicket win in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Opting to bat, Baroda were skittled out for 81 in 20.4 overs with Ramandeep wrecking havoc during a dream spell of 4-0-17-5, while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma picked up 3/17. In reply, Punjab cruised to the target in 12 overs to seal their second win in as many matches. Opener Prabhismaran Singh led their chase with an unbeaten 62 from 48 balls. Baroda had a decent start in a 57-run opening stand. But all hell broke loose after Aditya Waghmode (24) was run out by Harpreet Brar.

Sharma dismissed Mitesh Patel (2) in addition of just four runs, and thereafter, Ramandeep got into the act when he bagged his hat-trick by dismissing Vishu Solanki (0), Ninad Rathva (0) and skipper Amabati Rayudu (0).

The spin and pace combination of Sharma and Ramandeep kept making inroads as only two Baroda batters -- opener Jyotsnil Singh and Waghmode -- managed to reach double digits.

Agarwal slams ton as Hyderabad pip Saurashtra

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal led from the front with a 119-ball 124 as Hyderabad put up a strong batting display to beat Saurashtra by five wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A match, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chasing a challenging 313, Hyderabad responded in style as Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu put up a strong 214-run opening stand and batted till the 35th over.

But the duo departed in quick succession in the 35th over and the match hung in balance with Hyderabad needing 34 in 35 balls when Ravi Teja got out for a 23-ball 34.

But Tilak Varma played an useful knock of 45 from 36 balls (2x4, 2x6) before Tanay Thyagarajan and Mickil Jaiswal sealed the win with seven balls to spare.

Put in to bat, Saurashtra posted a challenging 312 for nine with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai anchoring their innings with a 120-ball 102.

Wickets kept falling around him but the Saurashtra opener held fort with useful partnerships in the middle order. For Hyderabad Elligaram Sanketh was the top-wicket-taker with 4/62, while Anikethreddy claimed 3/35.

After Desai got out, skipper Jaydev Unadkat slammed a 17-ball 30, while Chetan Sakariya smashed four sixes and two fours en route to his 14-ball 36 not out to take them past the 300-mark.

