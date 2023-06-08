There were very few positives for India on the first day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval as Travis Head and Steve Smith put Australia in control with some great batting. Only three wickets fell as Indian bowlers toiled hard. One good aspect in India's game was the performance of wicketkeeper KS Bharat. He was under lot of focus as he was chosen over Ishan Kishan for the wicket-keeper's role. He took some good catches while also helped the team take a good DRS call.

He was even called a 'brave man' by former England captain Nasser Hussain when he insisted on not taking a DRS. The incident happened when Virat Kohli perceived that Steve Smith had edged one off Mohammad Shami.

As there was soun when the ball went past the bat, Kohli appealed for a caught-behind, but the on-field umpire did not buzz. Then Bharat convinced Kohli to not got for DRS.

"Bharat was very tough with Kohli. It's not easy to overrule Kohli. Kohli wanted to go for a review but Bharat, playing his 5th Test, showed the guts to stop him, saying, 'No, you are wrong.' Brave man," Hussain said while doing commentary.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri added his perspective, when asked by fellow commentator Justin Langer if there is anyone who could oppose Virat Kohli, Shastri said, "If it was anybody else, he would have been half as expressive. In fact, Cheteshwar Pujara of all people had to say, 'Calm Down, Virat, calm down'."