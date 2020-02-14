Injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his wife Aesha Dhawan on Valentine's Day. "Valentine's Day with my one and only," Dhawan captioned the photo. In the photo, Dhawan and Aesha can be seen lying on a bed with Aesha hugging her husband. Fans loved the cute picture and flooded the post with comments. Dhawan's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals also commented on the photo, wishing the couple a happy Valentine's Day.