New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Bangladesh cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto on Thursday stepped down as the captain of the national T20I team. The announcement was confirmed by BCB President Faruque Ahmed, who revealed that Shanto had informed the board of his decision, which was subsequently accepted. Despite relinquishing his role in T20Is, Shanto will continue to lead Bangladesh in Test and ODI cricket, reaffirming his importance in the team's longer formats. Shanto's resignation comes after months of speculation surrounding his role as an all-format captain.

Speaking to the Dhaka-based newspaper Prothom Alo, Faruque Ahmed stated, “Shanto has finally informed us that he will not continue as the T20I captain. We have accepted his decision. There are, however, no T20Is coming up, so we will not think about a new captain just yet. We have an understanding with Shanto that when he is fit, he will continue as the Test and ODI captain.”

The decision marks the end of Shanto's T20I leadership stint, which began in February 2024 and saw mixed results, with challenges both on and off the field shaping his tenure.

Shanto's tenure as an all-format captain began with high expectations following impressive performances in Test and ODI cricket. However, his reluctance to captain across formats was evident early on. In October 2024, Shanto had expressed his reservations about continuing as an all-format leader but was persuaded by the board to continue.

An injury during an ODI against Afghanistan in November complicated matters further, ruling Shanto out of the West Indies tour. During his absence, the captaincy responsibilities were split. Mehidy Hasan Miraz captained the Test and ODI teams, leading the side to a 1-1 draw in the Test series but a disappointing 3-0 loss in the ODIs.

Litton Das stepped in for the T20I series and impressed by leading Bangladesh to a 3-0 series win, reigniting discussions about Shanto's suitability as an all-format captain.

Shanto's record as T20I captain was marked by inconsistent team performances. Under his leadership, Bangladesh suffered bilateral series losses to Sri Lanka and the USA and exited in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup without a win.

Individually, Shanto's form in the shortest format took a hit. Despite showing promise after the 2022 T20 World Cup, he struggled as a leader, managing just one fifty in 24 matches while averaging 18.76. His struggles as a batter compounded the team's challenges, and his resignation may allow him to focus on regaining his form.

Bangladesh's immediate T20I future includes a likely three-match series against Zimbabwe in March 2025, for which the board has not yet named a captain. However, Litton Das emerges as a potential frontrunner following his successful stint in the West Indies.

While Litton impressed with his captaincy, his recent struggles with the bat in white-ball cricket could make the board consider other candidates like Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has shown leadership potential in Tests and ODIs. The board's decision will likely hinge on performances in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where players have an opportunity to stake their claim for leadership roles.