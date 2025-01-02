India vs Australia 5th Test Live Streaming and Live Telecast: It will be a do-or-die game for the Indian cricket team when it faces Australia in the fifth and final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The touring side started the series with a stunning 295-run victory but failed to maintain the dominance and went on to lose two of the next three matches. While star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed with the bat, India's bowlers, barring the mesmerising Jasprit Bumrah, too have had a poor outing. As things stand now, India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and they need to win the final game to keep their World Test Championship Final hopes alive.

On the other hand, Australia are only one win away from booking their WTC Final date with South Africa, who have made it to the summit clash for the first time.

When will the India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 start?

The India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will start on Friday, January 3 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 be held?

The India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Melbourne.

What time will the India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 start?

The India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25?

The India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25?

The India vs Australia 5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 will live streamed on the Disney+ HotStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)