Usman Khawaja was at his imperious best on day 2 of the third Test between Australia and South Africa as he remained unbeaten on 195, his highest score in Test cricket. Steve Smith slammed his 30th Test ton while Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head slammed half-centuries to help Australia end the day at a healthy 475/4. Khawaja produced some entertainment for the crowd as well after reaching his century as he broke into a happy jig.

Watch Usman Khawaja Dances After Reaching Century In Sydney Test

Australia have already taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the first two matches. Another win for them will make it all but certain that the Baggy Greens will play in the final of the World Test Championship.

Pat Cummins' side has a tough 4-Test series of India to follow in February and that is one contest that they will be looking to prepare well for. Australia has lost the last two home series against India and last won a series in the sub-continent against the Indians almost 20 years ago.

