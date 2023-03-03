Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan have uploaded a funny video on social media in which the India leg-spinner could be seen cracking 'he, she' jokes with his compatriot. Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Umran Malik stands between the duo in the background and laughs as soon as Chahal completes his joke. In the shared clip, Dhawan asks Chahal questions related to the language of English and the latter's final answer sends everyone in splits. "He-He-He," Chahal captioned the post.

Watch it here:

Shikhar Dhawan finds himself out of the Indian team less than three months after captaining the ODI side but the 37-year-old opener has not yet given up on a strong desire to play the World Cup at home later this year.

One of the finest openers India have produced in the 50-over format, Dhawan was dropped from the side following a lean run which included the three games in Bangladesh in December. The southpaw had led the side in New Zealand in November when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were rested.

Shubman Gill came into the team at Dhawan's expense and the young opener has not looked back ever since.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik have been included in the upcoming three ODIs against Australia.

(With PTI Inputs)

