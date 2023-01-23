India's young pacer Umran Malik has emerged as a sensational talent over the last year or so. With his pace, Umran has bamboozled many batters and has gradually become an essential member of the Indian team in white-ball cricket. While there's no denying that Umran has the ability to bowl over 150kph in the game consistently, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed delved into the comparisons between the India pacer and Haris Rauf. Javed feels Malik isn't 'as trained and as fit' as Pakistan's Rauf.

"Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf. If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell he bowls around 150 kmph but by the 7th or 8th over the speed drops to 138 kmph," Aqib said in a video shared by Events & Happenings Sports .

"Bowling 160 kmph is not a big deal for me, but bowling at the same speed throughout the match is very crucial."

"The difference is the same as it is between Kohli and the rest of the batters."

Javed cited Haris' diet, training and lifestyle as the factors that separate him from the rest.

"He (Haris) is very disciplined with his diet, training and his lifestyle. I have not seen a single Pakistan bowler who has a diet like Haris. No one has a clear lifestyle like him," he said.

When asked if Haris can one day touch 158, 159 or 160, Javed said that it is quite possible.

After the conclusion of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik had gotten together for a video on BCCI.TV. During the chat, Shami had backed Umran to believe in his skills and script a 'big future' for himself.

