Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has criticised the Pakistan cricket team over Babar Azam stepping down as the captain of the side following the Asian team's Cricket World Cup 2023 debacle. Babar stepped down from his role in mid November. Pakistan lost five out of their nine matches at the mega event and failed to qualify for the semifinals. Babar came under a lot of pressure from both experts and fans regarding his captaincy and his lack of form with the bat did not help the matter. Shan Masood was appointed Test captain while Shaheen Afridi took over as the T20I captain.

While speaking on the change of captaincy, Chappel termed the event in Pakistan cricket as "typical".

"Yeah that's a pity, I think Babar's a very good player," the Australia great told Wide World of Sports.

"He's not leaving the Pakistan side and maybe they can find a better captain. But it's typical of Pakistan, they change captains (frequently)," he added.

Pakistan are set to tour Australia for a three-match Test series next, starting December 14.

"The problem with Pakistan is they don't have a great record in Australia, even when they had good sides who could bat and bowl," he said.

"They've got some good quickies at the moment but the bounce of Australian pitches has always troubled them.

"If you look at the Australian side, they might be on the wane a bit, particularly when Warner goes but they've still got a very good attack and it's a good pace attack.

"Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, those blokes will worry Pakistan with that extra bounce."