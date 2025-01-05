Not someone to mince his words, India head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed to have arrived at the press conference in an aggressive mood after the team's defeat in Sydney led to Australia clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the end of the match, head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived at the press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground and answered some burning questions from reporters. One of those questions was about the future of seniors in the team, including skipper Rohit Sharma and talismanic batter Virat Kohli.

While Rohit missed the 5th and final match in Sydney over poor form, Kohli's future has been also up for debate, owing to his poor run of form. When Gambhir was asked about their future in India's Test team, he refused to show a clear path, saying it all depends on the 'hunger' they have.

"I can't comment on the future of any Players, it is up to them. They have the hunger and commitment - hopefully they can do everything they can to take Indian cricket forward".

Gambhir also maintained that he has to be 'fair' to everyone in the dressing room, be it an experienced member of the group or someone who hasn't even made his debut.

"To keep dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone," he added, hitting at changes to be made going forward.

If only numbers are to be considered, Rohit and Kohli arguably don't deserve to be members of India's Test team any further. It wasn't only in Australia that the duo flopped, as India's home series sweep to New Zealand also saw them flop with the bat.

As Rohit warmed the bench in Sydney, he did appear on an interview with Star Sports where he shed light on his future. While rumours suggested that he was to retire after the Sydney Test, Rohit maintained that he isn't going anywhere.

India's next Test assignment will be in a 5-match series in England. The selectors have a tough task ahead of them in deciding if the veterans like Kohli and Rohit should be given a longer rope.