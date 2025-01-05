One of the most eventful Test series for India came to its conclusion as Australia won the Sydney encounter to clinch the 5-match series 3-1 on Sunday. The series came to an end in a drama-filled manner after full-time skipper Rohit Sharma decided to opt out of the match while stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah got injured in the first innings. The situation enabled Virat Kohli to lead the team again, though he couldn't get the best of the boys to produce the desired result. Over the course of the match, a lot was said and written about Rohit's future in India's Test team, prompting suggestions that he could retire after the final match of the series. However, the India skipper himself spoke to the broadcaster and cleared those doubts.

When India head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit's future and his decision to sit out of the Sydney Test, he lost his cool. Gambhir said that while Rohit showed maturity to skip the 5th and decisive match of the series, some nonsensical things were written about the skipper.

"The first thing I would like to say is that there were so many reports written and things said, I mean you could be more sensible about it. When a captain or a leader takes a call, keeping the team in mind, I don't think there's anything bad. A lot of things have been said, but ultimately, individuals are there, but most importantly, there is the team and the country. I think all players should keep the team ahead of their individual interests. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top," he said in the press conference on Sunday.

Gambhir was also asked about Bumrah's absence from the entire second innings due to a back issue. The head coach admitted that it would've been nice if the pacer was available but the team isn't dependent on an individual.

"It would have been nice if he would have been there, but we still had five bowlers, and a good team is one which is not dependent on one individual," he said.