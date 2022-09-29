Sachin Tendulkar reminded Indian cricket fans of what they have been missing on TV screens for close to a decade now as he hit former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee for a boundary with his trademark punch on the up through the extra cover region for a boundary during the semi-final clash between India Legends and Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

Watch Video Of Tendulkar hitting Brett Lee for a boundary in Road Safety World Series

The boundary came on the last delivery of the first over bowled by Lee.

Tendulkar managed to score only 10 runs but India Legends won the match by 5 wickets to progress to the final of the tournament. Naman Ojha scored an unbeaten 90 to help the team chase down the target of 172 runs in 19.2 overs.

Ben Dunk had top-scored for Australia Legends with a knock of 46 runs. Suresh Raina (11) and Yuvraj Singh (18) also failed to get going but Irfan Pathan scored an unbeaten 37 off just 12 balls to help the Indians win. He hit 4 sixes in his innings.