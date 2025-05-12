Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday. There have been multiple media reports claiming that Virat already communicated his decision to BCCI but was able to reconsider his stance. However, Kohli took to social media to post an emotional message to convey his final decision. It was an interesting time for Kohli to take his retirement as India will take on England in a five-match series in June. As a result of this decision, the selectors have the tough task of picking the squad without the experience of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Here's a look at 5 possible cricketers who can replace Virat at No. 4 against England -

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has been a stunning performer in red-ball cricket lately with his brilliant Ranji Trophy show earning him a call-up in 2024. He grabbed his opportunity by slamming his maiden ton against New Zealand later that year. While he did not find many opportunities against Australia, he can be a stronger contender to replace Virat Kohli and provide solidity to the Indian cricket team middle-order.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has made it a habit to shuffle his batting position according to the team's needs. From opening the batting to play at No. 5 or even No.6, Rahul has done it all. With Virat's retirement leaving a huge hole at No. 4, Rahul can be considered once again to assume that role. Rahul's form has been quite impressive lately and against England, he can find himself in a new role for the team.

Rajat Patidar

A left of field choice for sure but Virat's Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate is someone that can find himself in the side as India plan for a life without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Patidar has shown his prowess against spin over the years and his domestic cricket numbers make him a good option for No. 4.

Shreyas Iyer

It has been a sensational year for Shreyas Iyer. A great show in domestic cricket resulted in him getting a national call-up and also return to the BCCI central contracts. He was sensational in the Champions Trophy and he can turn out to be the perfect candidate to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4.

Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan's consistency in the ongoing IPL 2025 has left both fans and experts stunned. The youngster is being considered as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket and media reports have already claimed that he was in running for a spot in the squad for the England series. While he has played mostly as an opener lately, the selectors may look to use him as the No. 4 to strengthen the batting.