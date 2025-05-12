Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: A difficult call for Virat

Virat Kohli also said that the decision to call it quits wasn't an easy one, but it felt 'right' to him. "As I step away from this format, it's not easy – but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."





"I'LL ALWAYS LOOK BACK AT MY TEST CAREER WITH A SMILE. "#269, signing off," he concluded.