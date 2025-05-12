Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live Updates: RCB's Heartbreaking Reaction To King Kohli Shocker
Virat Kohli announces Test retirement: Star India batter Virat Kohli left all the fans heartbroken after he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.
Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live Updates: Star India batter Virat Kohli left all the fans heartbroken after he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. The 36-year-old batter, who made his Test debut in 2011, played a total of 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with the highest score of 254. This news came as a double whammy for the fans and the Indian selectors as few days ago, skipper Rohit Sharma also bowed out of the longest format. With the two greats now calling time on their Test careers, the selectors will be having a headache while picking a squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. (Virat Kohli Insta Post)
Here are the Live Updates from Virat Kohli's Test Retirement:
- 12:59 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: Kohli misses 10k-run markVirat Kohli's last Test assignment was a largely underwhelming tour of Australia in which he managed just one hundred. He ends his career well short of the 10,000 run mark, which was, at one stage, considered a formality. The right-hander nonetheless signs off as a giant of the format with seven double hundreds, the highest for an Indian and well ahead of the iconic duo of Sunil Gavaskar (4), Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Rahul Dravid (5).
- 12:57 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: Kohli leaving captaincy in 2022From 2016 to 2018, Virat Kohli enjoyed a golden run in Tests, averaging over 75 for two consecutive years and scoring 14 of his 30 hundreds in these three years. His form dipped considerably in the past four of years and he stepped down from captaincy in 2022 following a series defeat in South Africa.
- 12:45 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: Recap of Kohli's last Test ton
The walk,— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025
Those shots,
Those expressions,
Those celebrations.
We’ll miss them all. We’ll miss them all. ❤️🩹#ThankYouVirat
pic.twitter.com/b9jinS8dDu
- 12:42 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: RCB heartbroken
Thank You, Virat. #269— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025
Test Cricket will never be the same again! pic.twitter.com/7eAYipnzp1
- 12:35 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: BCCI's message for Kohli
𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂, 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶!— BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025
An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER!@imVkohli, the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket.
His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished! pic.twitter.com/MSe5KUtjep
- 12:34 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: Kohli's amazing stats in Tests
Tests - 123.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2025
Runs - 9,230.
Average - 46.85.
Hundreds - 30.
Fifties - 31.
Tests as captain - 68.
Wins as captain - 40.
ONE OF THE MOST DECORATED PLAYERS IN INDIAN TEST HISTORY - VIRAT KOHLI.pic.twitter.com/ep8z6M1P5e
- 12:33 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: A difficult call for ViratVirat Kohli also said that the decision to call it quits wasn't an easy one, but it felt 'right' to him. "As I step away from this format, it's not easy – but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.""I'LL ALWAYS LOOK BACK AT MY TEST CAREER WITH A SMILE. "#269, signing off," he concluded.
- 12:33 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: Here's what Kohli said"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he wrote on social media.
- 12:26 (IST)Virat Kohli Test Retirement Live: The biggest shocker of the dayStar India batter Virat Kohli doubled the Monday Blues of all the fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Making his debut in 2011, played a total of 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.