Indian cricket team's support staff under new coach Gautam Gambhir will have a big name with Morne Morkel being announced as the bowling coach. The former South African pacer was earlier the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team and has been associated with IPL sides too in various capacities. "South African pacer Morne Morkel appointed as new bowling coach of team India", Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah told news agency ANI.

India and Karnataka bowler Vinay Kumar was also reported set to be in contention to replace Mhambrey as team India's bowling coach. But Morkel has been preferred over him.

Morkel has previously worked with Gambhir during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Lucknow Super Giants. The two were also teammates in Kolkata Knight Riders. An old video is going viral which shows Gautam Gambhir praising Morne Morkel.

"The fiercest bowler you ever faced?" Gambhir was asked on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"Morne Morkel in South Africa," replied Gautam Gambhir.

"Yeah. Awkward Bounce?" Gambhir was asked again.

"Yeah, that's why we got him in the KKR as well. He was the toughest bowler I faced. 100 per cent. When he played for Delhi (Daredevils), I would come back and say I wish we had Morne Morkel," Gambhir replied.

One half of the famous fast bowling duo that featured Dale Steyn, Morkel is a cricketing heavyweight and has also played quite a lot in India to have a fair idea about the conditions.

Also, his stint in the IPL has allowed him to have a ringside view of India's next crop of fast bowlers including the most exciting of them all -- Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur to name a few.

A lot of observers believe that Morkel worked quite a lot with Mayank during the past two seasons of IPL even though he remained injured for the better part.

Morkel's biggest challenge will be to handle the transition phase as Mohammed Shami enters the business end of his illustrious career and Jasprit Bumrah needs more potent support apart from Mohammed Siraj, especially in red-ball cricket.

Morkel had last year worked with the Pakistan team till the end of the ODI World Cup and quit before his contract expired.

India have never had any spin bowling coach as such although former director Ravi Shastri was a distinguished left-arm spinner in his playing days. Sairaj Bahutule, who is a part of Laxman's team at the NCA, has travelled on and off with the senior team.

With PTI and ANI inputs