 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"You Cant Like Him As A Bloke": Tim Paine Asks Murali Vijay About Virat Kohli. Watch Video

Updated: 17 December 2018 15:18 IST

Tim Paine has been at odds with Virat Kohli for quite a while now.

"You Cant Like Him As A Bloke": Tim Paine Asks Murali Vijay About Virat Kohli. Watch Video
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine have been at loggerheads from the beginning of the 2nd Test in Perth. © AFP

The Australian cricketers, fans and media just can't get Virat Kohli out of their system. Australian skipper, Tim Paine, has been involved in an ongoing war of words with Virat Kohli and there seems to be no end in sight. After the umpire had to separate the two when Paine was batting, the Australian then turned to Murali Vijay on Day of the second Test and continued the conversation related to the Indian captain. "I know he's your captain but you can't seriously like him as a bloke," a tweet quoted Paine as telling Murali Vijay about Virat Kohli.

The Kohli-Paine war of words began on Day 3 when the Indian skipper took a jibe at his Australia counterpart.

The incident happened after the visitors went for a huge caught-behind appeal in the final over of the day. The stump microphones picked up Virat Kohli saying, "if he messes it up, it's 2-0," while referring to the Test series lead. Tim Paine promptly replied: "You've got to bat first, big head".

The argument spilled over into Day 4 and umpire Chris Gaffaney had to intervene as Virat Kohli and Paine got involved in another argument.

The spat has also kept the twitterati in action with fans from both sides taking up cudgels in favour of their own captains.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Murali Vijay Virat Kohli Tim Paine Australia vs India 2018/19 Australia vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tim Paine continues war of words with Virat Kohli
  • The two captains have been at odds for quite a while now
  • India are facing Australia in the 2nd Test in Perth
Related Articles
Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video
Australian Fans Attack Virat Kohli On Twitter For Verbal Battle With Tim Paine. Watch Video
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India Staring Down The Barrel, Lose 5th Wicket
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India Staring Down The Barrel, Lose 5th Wicket
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Dismissal Was Surprising For India, Says Jasprit Bumrah
"Big Head": Tim Paine Snaps Back At Virat Kohli For "2-0" Jibe. Watch Video
"Big Head": Tim Paine Snaps Back At Virat Kohli For "2-0" Jibe. Watch Video
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.