"You Cant Like Him As A Bloke": Tim Paine Asks Murali Vijay About Virat Kohli. Watch Video

The Australian cricketers, fans and media just can't get Virat Kohli out of their system . Australian skipper, Tim Paine, has been involved in an ongoing war of words with Virat Kohli and there seems to be no end in sight. After the umpire had to separate the two when Paine was batting, the Australian then turned to Murali Vijay on Day of the second Test and continued the conversation related to the Indian captain. "I know he's your captain but you can't seriously like him as a bloke," a tweet quoted Paine as telling Murali Vijay about Virat Kohli.

The Kohli-Paine war of words began on Day 3 when the Indian skipper took a jibe at his Australia counterpart.

The incident happened after the visitors went for a huge caught-behind appeal in the final over of the day. The stump microphones picked up Virat Kohli saying, "if he messes it up, it's 2-0," while referring to the Test series lead. Tim Paine promptly replied: "You've got to bat first, big head".

The argument spilled over into Day 4 and umpire Chris Gaffaney had to intervene as Virat Kohli and Paine got involved in another argument.

The spat has also kept the twitterati in action with fans from both sides taking up cudgels in favour of their own captains.