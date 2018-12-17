India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Cautious Australia Keep India At Bay Early On

Usman Khawaja and skipper Tim Paine were batting on 41 and eight runs respectively as Australia clinched a slight advantage after posting 132/4 in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India in Perth on Sunday. The hosts now have a 175-run lead against India. Earlier in the day, India resumed from their overnight score of 172/3 and India skipper Virat Kohli 's classic centurion knock helped the visitors post a total of 283 runs on the board before being bowled out. Australia had posted 33/0 at tea, with Aaron Finch, who was batting on 25, forced to retire hurt just before the break after being hit on his hand by a Mohammed Shami's delivery. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

(Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

Live Score Updates Between India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Straight From Perth.

08:16 IST: That was close! It would have been out if Jasprit Bumrah's throw was on target. Usman Khawaja goes for a quick single but that was an error in judgement. Bumrah in his follow through picks up the ball but fails to hit the stumps at the non striker's end.

08:15 IST: Beaten! Another play and miss from Usman Khawaja. Jasprit Bumrah has been terrific with his line and length this morning.

08:09 IST: The last delivery from Jasprit Bumrah kept a bit low. The pitch is showing signs of variable bounce. Australia currently have lead of 182 runs. Both Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine have been very cautious at the start on Day 4. AUS 139-4 after 53 overs.

08:05 IST: Maiden! Another tight over from Mohammed Shami comes to an end. Shami has been very disciplined this morning. Jasprit Bumrah will continue from the other end.

08:01 IST: FOUR! That was a good delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. Takes the outside edge of Tim Paine's bat but doesn't carry to slips. Goes through between the second slip and gully fielder and runs to the fence. AUS 138-4 after 51 overs.

07:57 IST: Maiden! Excellent start from Mohammed Shami. All the six deliveries were just outside the line of the off stump. Usman Khawaja patiently negotiates them.

07:53 IST: Tight start from Jasprit Bumrah. Three runs from his first over. Mohammed Shami will share the ball with Bumrah from the other end. AUS 134-4 after 49 overs.

07:49 IST: Runs straightaway for Australia! Tim Paine pushes the ball towards extra cover and takes a comfortable single.

07:48 IST: Usman Khawaja (41*) and Tim Paine (8*) are out in the middle to start Day 4 for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India.

07:25 IST: Marcus Harris was struck on the head in the final session on Day 3. Take a look at what Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer did to the helmet.

The helmet of Marcus Harris after copping a nasty short ball on day three #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/zD0D55l2Y0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

07:17 IST: Good news for Australia!

Aaron Finch warms up with a big 'ol bandage on that finger #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jPGVuDygvy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2018

07:15 IST: Here's a look at the pitch!

07:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates from Day 4 of the second Test between India and Australia.

The Indian fast bowlers hit back with four wickets in the final session. Shami ended the day with figures of 2/23 while fellow pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma bagged a wicket each. Earlier, off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the most successful of the Australian bowlers with figures of 5/67 as India were dismissed a short while after lunch.

The visitors were boosted by a sublime century by skipper Kohli who scored 123 runs off 257 balls with 13 boundaries and a six over third man. It was a crucial knock in difficult circumstances and contained bucket loads of grit and determination as well as pure class. India had lost Kohli's fellow overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane right at the start of the day. Rahane could not add to his overnight score of 51.