Former Indian cricket team batsman Mohammad Kaif has expressed his concern over Jasprit Bumrah's road to recovery following injury concerns and questioned the VVS Laxman-led National Cricket Academy (NCA) over the lack of ‘transparency” over his expect time of return. Bumrah has been out of action since September 2022 and his back injury resulted in him missing the Asia Cup as well as the ODI World Cup. The fast bowler is currently recovering from the injury but nothing is clear about his availability for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

“I have noticed faults in the system. Players have gotten picked in the squad, and then pulled out before the match citing they weren't fully fit. This happened to Bumrah recently and even Mohammad Shami has done this a couple of times,” Kaif told Sportskeeda.

“So the NCA trainers, physios, VVS Laxman and his team have to take care of these situations. Because it is unfair on the fans of cricket who are expecting Bumrah to play the next day. I feel this is a very serious matter and the management shouldn't take it lightly,” he added in the interaction.

Kaif went on to say that the absence of Bumrah has been a sad affair for the cricket fans and asked for a definitive update from the NCA along with administrators when it comes to the fast bowler.

“There should be transparency and players should be tested properly before being declared fit. There shouldn't be any grey area left; a player is either fit or more 10-20 days will be needed. As a Bumrah fan, I want to know what injury he has, what is his recovery time, etc. So they should address this transparency bit and put forth the exact matter,” he concluded.