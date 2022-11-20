The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this week sacked the four-member selection committee, comprising Chetan Sharma. The applications for new selectors have been invited by the cricket board and the deadline to submit applications has been given as November 28. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has now reacted to the situation, saying the selectors did make some questionable decisions, such as removing Virat Kohli as the ODI captain. He also went on to say that Team India has not improved much ever since Kohli was removed.

"What was the reason for not having an out and out fast bowler for the T20 World Cup, when you are playing in Australia, where you have to play in Perth and Melbourne. Even when they sacked Kohli, they didn't have a valid reason. They said that he did not win an ICC trophy. How many captains have won an ICC trophy? A lot of players finish their career despite not winning a trophy," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"So, did they win a trophy now? He was a quality captain. He wasn't the only reason why they failed to win a trophy. The team hasn't improved that much either since then," he added.

Further talking on the same issue, Butt said: "If it was all about winning, and you needed a winning captain, it's not like MS Dhoni couldn't have played in T20Is. He is still fit. When he was there as mentor during the T20 World Cup in UAE, only Kohli was as at fit as him. Visibly, no one looked fitter than him."

"I don't know what was the planning behind it. T20 cricket is being played so frequently. There's a World Cup in every two years, and there are franchise leagues as well. When you have someone who is fit, performing and ready to go, and especially when the played can lead the team tactically, then why not (play him)," he added.

Butt also went on to say that removing Kohli as the captain also played a role in mentally weighing him down.

"Virat Kohli was doing a great job, it was unfortunate that he did not win an ICC title. But the think-tank could have thought about what were the reasons for not winning? It was not like if you remove Virat Kohli, everything will be taken care of. The drastic change resulted in Virat Kohli's poor form, I am sure he would have suffered mentally," said Butt.

"The rest of the guys have thought that if such a thing can happen to that person who has performed, so what will happen with us. Then the rest of the guys also get insecure about their spot within the team," he added.

