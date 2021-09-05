As the nation is celebrating Teachers Day, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, former India batsman Suresh Raina, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, and many others from the cricketing fraternity took to social media to express their gratitude to their teachers. "Learning is a never-ending process, & on #TeachersDay, I am reminded of all my gurus who have played a key role in ensuring I remain a student forever. Forever indebted to Achrekar Sir, my brother Ajit & several others whom I continue to learn from and learn with," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

"Thanking all my Gurus for believing in me. Your positivity, mentorship, and encouragement brightened my journey. Forever indebted to you all. #HappyTeachersDay2021," wrote Suresh Raina on Twitter.

"To all the wonderful people who have helped shape me, and all the circumstances that have taught me, this is a heartfelt #happyteachersday," Rishabh Pant tweeted.

"To teach is to touch a life forever. Heartfelt gratitude to my Uncle, my Coaches at St. Johns Camp, and Late. Ashok Bhai for making me what I am today. #TeachersDay," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Former India pacer RP Singh also extended his greetings on Teachers Day with a very special message on a day when India finished the Tokyo Paralympics campaign with its best ever medal haul (19).

"What a rise for all our #ParalympicsTokyo2020 athletes. All sportspersons have their #teacher in the form of coaches and my salute to all those gurus who have made this possible. #TeachersDay2021 #TeacherOfMillions #teacherday," wrote RP Singh on Twitter.

Teachers Day is celebrated every year on September 5, on the birth anniversary of India's first Vice-President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.