Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, former India all-rounder, Suresh Raina looks in terrific touch. The left-hander was seen hitting the ball with utmost perfection during the practice session of the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The official Twitter handle of CSK as well as their players have been regularly sharing videos and photos from their nets sessions on social media. On Thursday, Raina once again gave his Insta family a peek into their practice by sharing a short clip.

"Ekdum dhueindar," Raina captioned the video on Instagram.

In the video, Raina was seen smashing a majestic six. The camera also followed the trajectory of the ball as it landed on a roof.

At the start of the clip, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu were also seen standing behind Raina. And Mohit Chauhan's famous song 'Phir Se Ud Chala' from the film 'Rockstar' was playing in the background of the video.

The video was an instant hit on Instagram and it garnered over 300k likes in just 12 hours.

Responding to the post, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Mayank Dagar wrote, "Toofan." He also used a fire emoji in his comment.

"Bus yehi apun ko IPL me mangta hain," a cricket enthusiast wrote on the post along with two star-struck emojis.

"Chinna Thala always great," read another comment on the post.

"Damm, love this one," read of the comments.

CSK were among the first IPL teams to land in the UAE and set up their camp ahead of IPL 2021 resumption.

Several CSK players, including Dhoni, Raina and Rayudu reached the UAE on August 13. After completing their mandatory quarantine, the Dhoni-led side started their training on August 19.

In the first encounter of the UAE leg, CSK will be up against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.