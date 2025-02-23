India captain Rohit Sharma had a fun little chat with former head coach Ravi Shastri after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first. With the conditions in Dubai favouring the team batting first more, both captains were looking to put runs on the board. But, it was Rizwan whose wish was fulfilled. However, Shastri committed as faux pas as he also asked India skipper Rohit, who hasn't had tosses going his way for a long time. The Hitman, however, saved Shastri's blushes, preventing further damage from being done.

After speaking to Rizwan, who had won the toss, Shastri asked Rohit, "What have you decided?" before realising that it was the Pakistan captain who had won the toss.

A smiling Rohit then said, "Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first." Rohit also revealed that India are playing the same XI against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri - "What would you have done if you won the toss"



Rohit Sharma - " It doesn't matter what we wanted "



"Looks similar to the last game, the surface is on the slower side. We have an experienced unit in batting so we know what we need to do if the pitches get slower. Need an overall performance from the team - with bat and ball. The last game wasn't an easy one for us, which is always nice. You want to be under pressure and test yourself. We are playing the same team," he said.

Pakistan, who lost their previous match against New Zealand, had to make a forced change as injured Fakhar Zaman made way for Imam-ul-Haq in the team.

"Will bat first, looks like a good surface. Want to put up a good target. Every match is important in ICC events, we will keep things normal. The boys are familiar with these conditions, we have done well here and we want to do our best today. We lost our last game, but it is past for us now. One change - Fakhar is out, Imam is in," Rizwan revealed during toss.