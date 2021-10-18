Story ProgressBack to home
T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland vs Netherlands, Live Score: Ireland, Netherlands Eye Winning Start In Group A
T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland vs Netherlands: Ireland kick-off their T20 WC campaign against Netherlands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
T20 WC: Ireland will take on Netherlands in Abu Dhabi today.© Instagram
Ireland and Netherlands will kick-off their T20 World Cup campaign when they take on each other in Monday's first fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams will look to get off to a winning start in Group A. Sri Lanka and Namibia are the other two teams in Group A that will face one another in the day's second match at the same venue. Netherlands will bank on the raw talent at their disposal while Ireland will hope to strike a balance between the experience and the youth. Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien will remain key to Ireland's chances in the tournament.
Match 3, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 18, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
IRE
NED
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
% chance to win
IRE 56%
NED 44%
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and Indian Premier League Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Live Cricket Score, Ireland vs Netherlands
TOSS - Netherlands have won the toss and have elected to BAT first.
Ireland failed to qualify for Super 10 in the 2016 T20 World Cup but this time under the leadership of Andy Balbirnie, the squad looks much stronger and better. The Irish team has evolved as a team in the last few years and have some experienced pros such as Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie, and Kevin O'Brien. They also have a few young guns in their squad who possess a better understanding of the game as far as the shortest format is concerned. Ireland have not won a T20 World Cup game against Netherlands so far and they would be keen to get a win here. Will they be able to do so? We will find out. Stay tuned for toss and further updates as this game promises to be a nutcracker.
Many fans will remember how the Dutch side famously chased a target of 190 in just 13.5 overs in the 2014 T20 World Cup qualifying round and booked themselves a place in the Super 10. The Dutch team leads the head-to-head record by 2-0 against Ireland in T20 World Cup matches as well. They also won the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers in the UAE which laid their path to this tournament. They have a good unit of players who can be very effective and have the ability to catch teams off-guard, especially in the T20 format.
The T20 World Cup has started with a bang with Oman and Scotland getting first hand on victory in Group B and now it's time for Group A match where Ireland and Netherlands are set to lock horns in Match 3 of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Ireland played two warm-up matches before heading into this fixture and won both of them. While Netherlands started the warm-up matches with a hefty defeat at the hands of Scotland but bounced back with a win against Oman. Both teams would look to carry forward the winning momentum and kickstart their campaign on a winning note. On that note, welcome to the coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...