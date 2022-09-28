India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav shot up two places in the ICC men's T20I rankings for batters and is now second on the charts, only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. Suryakumar's recent blitz of 69 off 35 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia meant he moved above Pakistan captain Babar Azam and South Africa's Aiden Markram in the rankings. Earlier, Suryakumar had pipped Babar to go third in the rankings after his 25-ball 46 in the first T20I against Australia, but Babar went above him again after hitting a stunning century in the second T20I against England.

Suryakumar fell for a golden duck in the second T20I against Australia, which saw him drop below Markam as well, but he is back in the top three, and will now aim for the top spot, with India taking on South Africa in three T20Is beginning Wednesday.

Suryakumar came back from his golden duck to play a knock for the ages, as he and Virat Kohli helped India chase down 187 in the series decider against Australia.

Kohli too gained one spot to move above Rahmanullah Gurbaz to 15th in the rankings after his 63-run knock against Australia.

KL Rahul, who started the series against Australia with a bang, had two disappointing outings after his 35-ball 55 in the first T20I and has dropped four spots to 22nd.

Among bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped one spot to 10th, but Axar Patel, who picked eight wickets with a miserly strike rate of 6.30 in the series against Australia, has now moved up 11 spots to 18th.