Team India's newly promoted T20I skipper isn't in the scheme of things as far as ODI cricket is concerned, and BCCI selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar had no hesitation in confirming that during a press conference on Monday. Agarkar, who held a joint press conference with the new head coach Gautam Gambhir, said that Surya's name wasn't even discussed as the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant returned to the ODI fold. Though Suryakumar was a part of India's team for the 2023 ODI World Cup, fair to say that he is way down in the pecking order at the moment.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra, in a video on his YouTube channel, made a big prediction, suggesting Surya won't be in the Indian team for the Champions Trophy next year too, considering he isn't flying to Sri Lanka for the 3-match ODI series.

"Suryakumar Yadav was a part of the team that reached the final of the last (2023 ODI) World Cup. He was part of this (2024 T20) World Cup as well, the (David Miller) catch he took but he is now not part of the ODI team," Chopra said in the video.

"A question was asked about that and he said that Suryakumar Yadav is a phenomenal and special player but he will be seen playing in T20Is only and is currently not being considered in ODIs. So if he is not being considered and the Champions Trophy is about to come, you can assume that Suryakumar Yadav won't be seen there," he further said.

As far as the next-gen is concerned, Chopra feels Shubman Gill will surely be a part of the India's Champions Trophy team, considering he has been made the vice-captain in the 50-over format.

"However, Shubman Gill will be seen there. He (Agarkar) said that he (Gill) is a three-format player and Gautam (Gambhir) believes it's not a bad thing if he can get three-format players. They have also liked his captaincy in the IPL and against Zimbabwe, and that's why he has been made the ODI vice-captain," he asserted.